Reports: Manchester United set to make £60 million bid for Premier League superstar

Manchester United might have just completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton, but Jose Mourinho is already keen on signing another Premier League star this transfer window. According to reports in the Mirror, the Portuguese manager has ordered Ed Woodward to make a £60 million bid for Tottenham’s defensive midfielder Eric Dier.

The ‘special one’ is determined to strengthen the midfield, especially in the defensive midfielder position as he wants to free Paul Pogba and play him in a more attacking role. Eric Dier has impressed ever since he made a move to Tottenham in 2014 and the Portuguese manager is determined to prise him away from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed for Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon for just £4 million and he has quickly established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in English football at the moment. Capable of playing as a defender and more importantly as a defensive midfielder, Mourinho thinks Dier can be an excellent long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

Initially, the Portuguese manager was confident a bid of £40 million would be enough to lure the Englishman away from London, but Tottenham’s reluctance to sell has led to United considering making an improved offer of £60 million.

Jose Mourinho usually likes to get his signings done early in the transfer window. Manchester United have secured the signings of Lindelof and Lukaku already, and now the ‘special one’ has made signing a defensive midfielder a priority.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bakayoko and Matic, but their main target is said to be Eric Dier. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is famous for his hardnose tactics during negotiation and United have their task cut out if they want the Englishman to line up for the Red Devils next season

Eric Dier will undoubtedly prove to be an excellent addition for the Manchester United squad. At 23, the Englishman has the potential to develop into a world-class star, but with Daniel Levy reluctant to sell one of his prized assets, the Red Devils will find it extremely tough to get this move across the line.