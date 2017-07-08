Reports: Tottenham favourites to complete shock move for Real Madrid midfielder

Tottenham are looking at him as a potential replacement for the departing Eric Dier and Mousa Sissoko

Mauricio Pochettino is determined to guide Tottenham to the Premier League title

What’s the story?

Premier League side Tottenham have emerged as shock favourites to complete the signing of highly-rated Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. According to reports in the Daily Star, the 23-year-old Croatian midfielder is the North London club’s primary target and talks have already begun with the two clubs for a cut-price £22 million move.

Real Madrid manager Zidane is keen to hold on to Kovacic, but with the Croatian looking for regular playing time, the Frenchman might be forced to sell Kovacic although a buy-back clause is expected to be added.

In case you didn’t know...

Premier League bound?

One of the most talented midfielders in world football at the moment, Kovacic was bought from Inter Milan in 2015. There was a lot of interest from Premier League clubs, but Los Blancos managed to win the race. However, with 2018 World Cup fast approaching, it is believed that Kovacic wants some regular playing time and he is reportedly keen on a move away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Although the Croatian has a contract with the Spanish champions until 2021, Kovacic is expected to make a move to the Premier League soon with Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos expected to be his replacement.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham are keen to build on their second placed finish this season. Mauricio Pochettino has requested the board to bring in 2-3 marquee players this summer and Kovacic is seen as someone who could significantly improve their squad. With Sissoko on the way out, Kovacic could be bought to replace him for as less as £22 million.

Eric Dier has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and Kovacic would more than soften the blow if Dier was to sign for United this season. The Premier League side has had a relatively quiet transfer window so far and Kovacic could end up becoming Spurs’ marquee signing of the summer transfer window.

Author’s take

Kovacic is certainly one of the most complete young midfielders in world football right now and with World Cup 2018 approaching, a move to the Premier League side to get regular playing time makes perfect sense for the Croatian.

With Ceballos expected to sign for Los Blancos soon, Kovacic’s absence will not have much of an impact although adding a buy-back clause will be imperative for Zidane and Co as the Croatian has the potential to become a world-class footballer in the future.

