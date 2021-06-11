Manchester United make approach for Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly inquired about the availability of Bayern Munich superstar Kingsley Coman. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a winger to the club this summer and has identified the Frenchman as a potential target.

According to Florian Plettenberg of SPORT1, the Red Devils are lining up a move for Coman in case their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho fails. Manchester United are currently in negotiations with Dortmund over a move for the winger, but are yet to agree upon a fee.

Dortmund have set an asking price of €95 million for Sancho, but Manchester United are not willing to meet it, having already had a bid of €78 million rejected by the German outfit.

Coman, on the other hand, would come much cheaper than Sancho. The report states that Bayern Munich would be willing to part ways with the winger for €50 million. The Frenchman's agent Pini Zahavi is apparently actively offering the winger to clubs across Europe, while Coman himself is keen to stay in Munich.

Coman had an impressive 2020-21 season, bagging 8 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, as Bayern Munich went on to secure their 24th Bundesliga title. The Frenchman is a strong back-up option for Manchester United if they do not manage to sign Sancho this summer, but it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich will be willing to part ways with the winger.

Manchester United close to agreeing deal for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho and are still negotiating a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add Sancho to his attack and will hope to get the deal over the line as soon as possible. The Englishman's arrival, however, could spell the end of Anthony Martial's Manchester United tenure. Solskjaer has reportedly lost faith in the Frenchman and is ready to part ways with him this summer.

The Red Devils will be desperate to finalize a deal for the winger after their negotiations fell through last summer. It only seems a matter of time before Jadon Sancho becomes a Manchester United player.

