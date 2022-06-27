Manchester United make contact to sign £95 million striker- Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via thefaithfulmufc), the Red Devils have contacted Napoli to discuss a potential move for the Nigerian forward. Manchester United are expected to undergo a massive rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, the Premier League giants scored just 57 goals in 38 Premier League games. Cristiano Ronaldo was the club's standout forward as he scored 18 goals in 30 games, but the five-time Ballon d'Or lacked support from his teammates. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani scored just nine league goals between them.

Furthermore, the club are set to part ways with Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata after the expiration of their contracts at the end of the month. They are therefore expected to prioritize signing a top-quality forward.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million. He endured a disappointing debut campaign with the club, scoring just 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions. But the 23-year-old took his game to another level last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances and helping Luciano Spaletti's side finish third in the Serie A table.

His performances have caught the attention of Manchester United. The Premier League giants, however, have opted against beginning talks to sign Osimhen due to Napoli's £95 million valuation of the 23-year-old.

The Italian side's president, Aurelie De Laurentiis, is renowned for being a tough negotiator and is reportedly reluctant to entertain the idea of selling Osimhen for less than £86 million.

Manchester United could be forced to keep hold of Anthony Martial if they fail to sign a striker this season

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United have seemingly been priced out of a move for Victor Osimhen. As per Manchester Evening News, the club were interested in signing Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian opted to join their cross-town neighbors Manchester City instead.

According to ESPN, Manchester United were part of the race to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez as well. The 22-year-old, however, opted to join Liverpool over. Erik ten Hag's side are, thus, seemingly struggling to sign a top-quality striker.

The club could therefore be forced to keep hold of French forward Anthony Martial and hope that he turns a new leaf under Ten Hag next season after faltering massively in the last. The 26-year-old joined Sevilla on a six-month loan deal in January after growing frustrated with the playing time he received during the first half of the campaign.

Man United Exclusive 🔴 @_iamchadhalford



Manchester United has confirmed to keep the Frenchman due to lack of club interest and will have a chance to a first team spot under Erik Ten Hag this season.

#mufc

#martial

#news Anthony Martial STAYS !!Manchester United has confirmed to keep the Frenchman due to lack of club interest and will have a chance to a first team spot under Erik Ten Hag this season. Anthony Martial STAYS !!🔴⚪Manchester United has confirmed to keep the Frenchman due to lack of club interest and will have a chance to a first team spot under Erik Ten Hag this season.#mufc #martial #news https://t.co/nr6tOuRiSM

But he managed just one goal in 12 games for the Spanish side. The 13-time Premier League champions were expected to sell him this summer.

However, Martial has displayed his ability to score goals and torment defenders during his time with Manchester United. He could therefore be given a second chance to prove his worth at the club.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far