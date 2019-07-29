Manchester United make Rakitic top priority, Lukaku to Juventus depends on Paulo Dybala and more: Premier League transfer news - July 29, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Unai Emery on signings

Arsenal might have started the transfer window slowly but they have picked up the pace and have already made some good signings. Unai Emery, meanwhile, has spoken about making more signings.

He claimed that the club are working on making the squad better and openly stated that he thinks Nicolas Pepe is a great player while also adding that they are seeking players who would improve the team.

“We are working, the club, and also thinking about how we can improve,” he said.

“There are different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature.

“Pepe is a very good player and also we are thinking only of players who can really, really improve this squad and also give us some different conditions to improve.”

There is just a little over a week left before the transfer window slams shut in England and Emery has claimed that the Gunners will do all they can to have the best possible team before the start of the Premier League season.

“The same, we are working for the last few weeks and before starting the season in the first match in Newcastle.

“Our aim is to get the best team with the best players in our squad.”

Manchester United linked to Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic might not be at the Camp Nou after this season as the Croat is a player that the Catalans want to sell. According to a report from Sport, the sale of Paul Pogba might trigger United to sign the former Sevilla star.

The fee for the player isn’t going to go below €50 million as United have made the World Cup runner-up a priority.

