FA Cup 2016/17: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explains why Chelsea have advantage in FA Cup

Manchester United face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho’s side came from behind to win against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup clash

What’s the story?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims Chelsea can focus entirely on their FA Cup quarter-final fixture against the Red Devils as the Blues already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Mourinho saw his side come from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup fifth round tie. Following the match, the quarter-final draw took place where United were pitted against the Portuguese coach’s former club.

“Probably Chelsea can only think about that (the FA Cup) because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

"The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St-Etienne (on Wednesday), I have to play the (League Cup) final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League. I have so many things to think about. The match is in one month's time. I don't want to be speaking about it."

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea are leading the league table, and with 13 games left in the season, they are the favourites to win the title. They have 60 points from 25 games and are eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and 12 points ahead of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Antonio Conte’s side are out of the EFL Cup following their defeat to West Ham United in 2016 which has left them with only the league and the FA Cup to fight for. Manchester United, on the other hand, are alive in all four competitions; they prepare to face Southampton in the EFL Cup final on February 26.

In the Europa League, they have a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the round of 32 clash against Saint-Etienne.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are fighting on all fronts and are in a position where they cannot afford to suffer defeats in their upcoming fixtures. Chelsea, on the other hand, have a comfortable lead at the top of the table and Mourinho believes this will give them an advantage to prepare for the FA Cup quarter-final tie.

The Premier League leaders will play Swansea City and West Ham United in the league before hosting Manchester United in the FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, United have three matches to play prior to the trip to west London and that number is likely to rise if they make it to the Europa League round of 16 stage.

What’s next?

The last time Mourinho’s Manchester United faced Chelsea saw the Blues register a 4-0 win over the Red Devils in October 2016. The Red Devils will be looking to avenge that embarrassing defeat when these two sides face each other at Stamford Bridge, while Conte’s men will be looking to qualify further in the tournament.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is classic Mourinho, playing mind games with the opposition and taking the pressure off his players. Manchester United have a strong squad and have the depth to play two completely different teams and still be very competitive.