Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to drop David De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shed light on picking Dean Henderson in goal over veteran David de Gea against Brighton & Hove Albion. Though the Red Devils came out on top with a 2-1 win on Sunday, Solskjaer fielded questions regarding de Gea's absence.

Solskjaer explained that he has two first-choice shot-stoppers at his disposal at Manchester United and intends to play de Gea again before the end of the current season.

"I've got two great keepers, two number 1's. David de Gea spent a while back home and then he had the internationals so he hadn't played for about a month. He'll definitely play football for us again," Solskjaer told BBS Sport.

Although Solskjaer has refused to recognize Henderson as Manchester United's outright number one goalkeeper, this was the seventh straight start for Henderson at de Gea's expense. The Spaniard last played for United against Chelsea on February 28.

Solskjaer's decision to drop de Gea has added fuel to rumors of him being forced out of Old Trafford. Initially, it was only seen as a media-driven agenda to quickly slot in Henderson as United's new number one as they want him to be England's first-choice keeper heading into the Euros. Now, it seems the manager himself has succumbed to the pressure of the English media by freezing de Gea out of the first eleven. Reports have also emerged that United are looking to offload de Gea in the summer by paying out parts of his remaining contract.

Will David De Gea leave Manchester United?

De Gea, at 30 years old, is still in his prime and is the club's highest earner at £350,000. The Spanish stopper is tied to the club until 2023 while Henderson, 24, is contracted to United until 2025. The club has the option of an additional year extension for both deals.

Henderson will find it hard to replace and replicate his predecessor's track record between the sticks. De Gea has won Manchester United's Player of the Year a record four times - more than any other player in the club's history and is the only Premier League winner in the current side along with fellow Spaniard Juan Mata.

Solskjaer's men could play up to 14 games before the end of the season, provided they progress to the Europa League final to be held in Gdansk. With Solskjaer insisting that both goalkeepers will get their fair share of playing time, we have an interest in the next couple of months in store.