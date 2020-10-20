Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to claims regarding Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams' discipline

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rubbished claims that Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams were excluded from their 4-1 win over Newcastle United over disciplinary reasons.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways against Newcastle United after a 6-1 bashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. While Solskjaer rang in the changes at St. James' Park, neither of the two English youngsters featured for his side.

This led to reports suggesting that the pair were punished over the breach of Manchester United's code of conduct. However, Solskjaer was quick to dismiss these claims.

10 - Mason Greenwood is the first player to score 10 @premierleague goals in a season as a teenager since Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13 (14), and the first English player to do so since Wayne Rooney in 2004-05 (11). Natural. pic.twitter.com/4rg8S7eiBu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

Speaking on his young English duo, the Norwegian expressed;

"If that's the case [breach of code of conduct] why is Brandon [Williams] here? Where are your sources, that's what I'm saying."

In response to a follow-up question about whether there was no truth in any report of such nature, Solskjaer responded saying "no."

Despite training with the senior squad ahead of their trip to Paris, Greenwood did not make the travelling squad, and the manager confirmed that it due to a slight niggle. Speaking on the young striker, Solskjaer said;

"I can’t declare medical stuff. It's just a niggle and, even though he [Greenwood] is young, we don’t want to take any chances with him. Hopefully he'll be okay for the weekend."

Manchester United set to be without key players against PSG

Captain Harry Maguire is set to miss out via injury

Apart from Mason Greenwood, Manchester United are set to be without the likes of Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani for their high-profile clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani has barely had a few days of training with Manchester United since his deadline day move to Old Trafford and wasn't match fit to play the game against his former club.

Maguire, who has come under immense criticism in recent months, put on an impressive, confidence-boosting display against Newcastle United. Maguire got on the scoresheet and helped Manchester United recover after a shock start due to Luke Shaw's early own goal.

1994-95 - Harry Maguire is the first Manchester United outfielder to start all of their games in a Premier League campaign since Gary Pallister in 1994-95. Captain. pic.twitter.com/tn8O6pp6E1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

The skipper, however, played through the pain barrier and was deemed not fit to play their European curtain-raiser against PSG. Solskjaer said he hopes to have him back for the weekend. In Maguire's absence, the Norwegian also confirmed that it will be Bruno Fernandes who leads the team against Paris-Saint Germain.

"Bruno [Fernandes] has come in and had a positive impact. The stats show that and his performances have been receiving great praise as well. We hope Harry [Maguire] will be fit for the weekend, we're not sure, but we hope so, and the captain sits next to me - Bruno will captain the team tomorrow."

Elsewhere, Manchester United are also set to be without Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, and Eric Bailly.

