Manchester United managerial candidate makes decision on future - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly happy at the club amidst rumors he could depart for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has long been linked with the Old Trafford hot-seat since former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed last November.

His side capitulated in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, which cast doubt over Pochettino's future at the Ligue 1 side.

But L'Equipe (via UtdPlug) reports that the Argentinian coach wants to stay at PSG. They claim that he wants more cohesion with the board in terms of "ideas, project and methods."

The news will add to some recent reports that the 50-year-old had been displaced by Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as favorite in the race for the Manchester United managerial job.

Mauricio Pochettino will want to have more say at PSG following reports of him rejecting Manchester United

When the Manchester United board dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager last year, Pochettino was immediately touted as the favorite to replace him.

He had the knowledge of the Premier League, the experience of top-level European football and was managing one of Europe's biggest sides in PSG.

But he shot down rumors he was returning to the Premier League with United telling RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I'm happy in Paris. I know the city well both as a player and a coach, I have always lived this type of situation. Things happen and it's not my responsibility. What I'm going to say if you ask me is that I'm happy in Paris.”

Since then, PSG have encountered a difficult period.

Star man Kylian Mbappe looks like he is heading out of the Parc des Princes to join Real Madrid.

Matters were made worse when the Parisians surrendered a 2-0 aggregate lead over Madrid in the UEFA Champions League to bow out in what was a huge last-16 capitulation.

Rumors then ensued that Pochettino would be heading out of Paris along with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, director Leonardo and Mbappe at the end of the season.

But it now seems the Argentinian wants to remain at the Ligue 1 outfit and will look to ensure he has more influence on the club.

Some of PSG's transfer businesses have been questionable, with big names being targeted ahead of neccesseties.

Most of Pochettino's success at Spurs came from his scouting operations in bringing in talent that he could develop into top-class performers, namely Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli.

There is also a feeling the club are operating in a structure that sees players have a huge influence on the team rather than being managed by their coach.

Many have lamented the way in which star players can doss around in games they are chasing. Giving Pochettino more control will allow him to rectify this.

