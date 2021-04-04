Manchester United are monitoring 21-year-old Roma midfielder - Reports

As per SportWitness, Manchester United are preparing a bid for 21-year-old AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer.

The recent arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek, coupled with Paul Pogba, may deem Nicolo Zaniolo surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. However, the Italian has spent a lengthy period on the sidelines due to a Cruciate Ligament injury and may be cheaper than his price a year ago.

According to SportWitness, Manchester United are pressing and testing the waters to score a summer coup for the attacking midfielder. Zaniolo moved from Inter Milan to Roma in 2018 and has made 69 appearances since. The 21-year-old has tallied 14 goals and six assists during that time.

Manchester United are 'pressing and testing the waters' for AS Roma's Nicolò Zaniolo. The signing could be a bargain for €30m. He has already been offered €5m-per-season by an English team. (il messaggero) #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) April 1, 2021

The Red Devils could be looking at a deal worth about €30 million for the midfielder. However, if they pursue a deal for Zaniolo, they may face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, who have also been linked with an interest.

A creative midfielder may not be at the top of the list for Manchester United this summer though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been rumored to be interested in bringing in a winger and a central defender.

The Red Devils are also eyeing a deal for a striker, and have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

"It's not fair to talk about Erling Haaland as Manchester United manager" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Prior to Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to comment on his club's rumored interest in Erling Haaland.

"It’s not fair to talk about Erling as Manchester United manager," Soslkjaer said. "He will make his own mind up. Who are we interested in? I don’t want to comment. Now there are a lot of rumors. Hopefully, we can sit here with a player no one has written about."

Haaland has been in super form in both Europe and the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund last year. The 20-year-old Norwegian has rapidly emerged as the most sought-after player in the world with links to Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

Confirmed. Mino Raiola is in Madrid *right now* after leaving Barcelona on a private flight. There is also the Haaland’s father with him.



After meeting with Barcelona president Laporta, Raiola will talk today also with Real Madrid about Haaland deal. ⚪️ #Haaland #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

The Norwegian has a release clause in his contract worth €75 million that can be triggered in the summer of 2022. So, Manchester United will have to significantly break the bank this season to bring the forward to Old Trafford, with Dortmund reportedly valueing him at €180 million.