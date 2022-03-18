Manchester United must usher in a new era of ruthlessness with Paul Pogba

In the aftermath of Manchester United's humiliating season-ending 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in May 2019, a group of fans expressed their displeasure with Paul Pogba.

After seeing the Red Devils lose to Neil Warnock's already-relegated Bluebirds, a group of supporters at the Stretford End hurled abuse towards Pogba. When he was targeted, the Frenchman was part of a group of United players taking a 'victory lap', which was perhaps not a good idea following a trophy-less season.

Despite the enmity between Pogba and his followers, he was a sellable commodity that summer. A few weeks later, he was quoted as indicating he wanted a "new challenge" while on an Adidas tour, and his Manchester United career appeared to be in severe trouble.

B/R Football @brfootball Five years without a trophy for Manchester United Five years without a trophy for Manchester United 💀 https://t.co/73gRdO6cxg

Real Madrid were circling, with Pogba's idol Zinedine Zidane as manager. United might even have made a profit by trading his services at the time.

He had a solid 2018-19 season, scoring 16 goals — a career-high — despite being pivotal to Jose Mourinho's ouster during a period of massive change at Old Trafford.

Without Pogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 'culture reset' seems to need to move on. The club have hesitated, and they have paid a high price for it.

Pogba was injured, Bruno Fernandes was brought in, Covid was born, and the player was effectively unsellable until the summer of 2021.

Manchester United fans have given up on Pogba

Now, there is a general air of apathy regarding Pogba at Old Trafford, to the extent that United fans turned their rage elsewhere after their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Even as the midfielder labored around the pitch trying in vain to make an effort against Diego Simeone's side, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford were slammed considerably more than Pogba.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United fans threw drinks onto the field towards Diego Simeone after their loss to Atletico Madrid. Manchester United fans threw drinks onto the field towards Diego Simeone after their loss to Atletico Madrid. https://t.co/15VxskwXMe

The fact that Ralf Rangnick didn't start him was scarcely a talking point, and Pogba was absolutely ineffective when he came on as a second-half substitute.

Rangnick, like most Manchester United fans, understands that Pogba's free move this summer is a foregone conclusion.

Pogba and his agents have turned down every offer of a new deal, and Rangnick even conceded that between now and May, Pogba may put himself in the store window with displays.

The club is preparing for what appears to be a looming mass exodus in the summer with up to 17 members of the current squad reportedly interested in leaving.

Rangnick should manage the rebuild, which should begin with Pogba. His ability is undeniable. His inconsistency, on the other hand, has become a symbol of a disorganized Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The two must split ways quickly, in a choice that should foretell the nature of the rebuild ahead. Long ago, the writing was on the wall. United lacked the ruthlessness and bravery to win.

Rangnick must now fire the starting pistol in a proper reset as Pogba prepares to finally pack his belongings and leave for good.

