Manchester United need to make their recent momentum count against Manchester City

It has not been the best of starts to the season for Manchester United despite their decent results in recent weeks. The Red Devils have simply failed to show the spark that characterised their performances last season.

That's why as they prepare to face Manchester City in their biggest game yet on Sunday, confidence among the Old Trafford faithful isn’t really high and understandably so.

Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely been convincing this term, with the wins they’ve chalked often being narrow and hard-fought ones. They’ve also struggled to score goals, even against inferior opposition.

Expand Tweet

Although Manchester United have won their last three games – against Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen – all these wins were laboured and via a one-goal difference.

Manchester United are underdogs against City

Manchester City are definitely a stronger opponent than any of the teams United have faced this season, which makes Pep Guardiola’s side huge favourites.

The last time the two teams faced each other, the Cityzens dominated in the FA Cup final, winning 2-1. Manchester United were outplayed and outfought for much of the game but managed to limit the damage..

It’s fair to say Manchester City have progressed since then despite ending the last season as treble winners, while their rivals have rather regressed.

Ten Hag’s side no longer scare opponents and have lost the defensive stability that helped them finish second in the Premier League last season. Moreover, several players are badly struggling for form.

Expand Tweet

Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals last season, has been a pale shadow of his old self this term, while Bruno Fernandes’ creative spark has waned.

Antony isn’t playing well, too. Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in six league games, and another new arrival, Mason Mount, can’t even get into the team at the moment. All these factors make Manchester City the overwhelming favourites.

Red Devils must make momentum count

The bright side of things is that Manchester United have shown a lot of resilience in recent weeks, and momentum is on their side due to their three successive wins across competitions.

They must make that momentum count. They simply have to turn up in the Manchester Derby and not capitulate like they did in the 6-3 reverse last season. It’s a chance for Ten Hag's side to turn their season around, so they cannot fritter away that opportunity.

“Derby games against them, against top, top teams it's always different and that is for the players. They like such challenges, so we are more motivated,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“They have more energy. But of course, the fans, the ambience will be incredible. I'm sure the fans will be from minute one, [and] already long before the game, they will be so excited and they will be backing the team from top to finish, I'm sure.”

The manager concluded:

“What is form? For me, form doesn't exist. It's the form of the day. And so make sure you are, on the day, in the right form.”

Manchester City are one of the best club teams in the world, but they are beatable. Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United have shown that, so Manchester United will look to join the trio.