×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United need to bid £60m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer close to signing Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 10, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    10 Jun 2019, 22:19 IST

Bruno Fernandes (R) is close to joining Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes (R) is close to joining Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 10th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: June 9, 2019

#5 Manchester United reject cash plus Perisic offer for Lukaku

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A
FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

We start today's segment with more news surrounding Romelu Lukaku. We had earlier revealed in this segment that the future of the Belgian is uncertain right now, with Solskjaer not too keen on holding on to the striker for next season.

The appointment of Antonio Conte as the coach of Inter Milan had further spiced up things as the Italian is a fan of the player. Conte had actually tried to buy Lukaku from Everton when the Italian was the Chelsea manager, however, the Belgian chose to go to United. Now that Conte is at the helm of Inter, he has reiterated his interest in Lukaku and wants to bring the Belgian to the Serie A.

United had earlier rejected a player plus cash bid for the Belgian from Inter Milan. At that time, the Serie A giants had offered Icardi as a part of the deal and United were not interested in the Argentinean The Metro now reports that Inter have placed another bid for Lukaku, this time including Ivan Perisic as a sweetener for the deal. The Croatian has been a long term target for United, however, the Red Devils are currently not interested in Perisic either and as such, the bid has been rejected again.

The word around Old Trafford is that United are looking at recuperating all of the £75m they paid Everton for the services of the Belgian and are not interested in a player plus cash deal. Inter, on the other hand, are cash strapped and might not have the finances to pay the huge asking price. As such, unless United budge from their asking price, it is highly unlikely that this deal will go through.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football Bruno Fernandes Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Joao Felix urged to join Manchester United ahead of City, Solskjaer advised to sign £110m Premier League duo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €80m bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Bruno Fernades' latest comments have put United and City fans on alert
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reportedly chasing Bruno Fernandes as a replacement for Ander Herrera
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Bruno Fernandes should be the summer transfer priority for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United very close to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer sets his sights on £150m Premier League duo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing £191M double swoop, Red Devils leading race to sign £60M playmaker, and more Manchester United transfer news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer urged to build team around Paul Pogba, Manchester United interested in £60m French combative midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us