Manchester United need to bid £60m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer close to signing Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 10, 2019

Bruno Fernandes (R) is close to joining Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 10th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Manchester United reject cash plus Perisic offer for Lukaku

#5 Manchester United reject cash plus Perisic offer for Lukaku

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

We start today's segment with more news surrounding Romelu Lukaku. We had earlier revealed in this segment that the future of the Belgian is uncertain right now, with Solskjaer not too keen on holding on to the striker for next season.

The appointment of Antonio Conte as the coach of Inter Milan had further spiced up things as the Italian is a fan of the player. Conte had actually tried to buy Lukaku from Everton when the Italian was the Chelsea manager, however, the Belgian chose to go to United. Now that Conte is at the helm of Inter, he has reiterated his interest in Lukaku and wants to bring the Belgian to the Serie A.

United had earlier rejected a player plus cash bid for the Belgian from Inter Milan. At that time, the Serie A giants had offered Icardi as a part of the deal and United were not interested in the Argentinean The Metro now reports that Inter have placed another bid for Lukaku, this time including Ivan Perisic as a sweetener for the deal. The Croatian has been a long term target for United, however, the Red Devils are currently not interested in Perisic either and as such, the bid has been rejected again.

The word around Old Trafford is that United are looking at recuperating all of the £75m they paid Everton for the services of the Belgian and are not interested in a player plus cash deal. Inter, on the other hand, are cash strapped and might not have the finances to pay the huge asking price. As such, unless United budge from their asking price, it is highly unlikely that this deal will go through.

