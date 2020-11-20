Manchester United need Harry Maguire to replicate recent England form at club level

Harry Maguire was very vocal following Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Everton before the international break. The defender is in his second year at Old Trafford but has been the subject of criticism due to his form.

When the Red Devils won the big game against Everton, Maguire took the opportunity to hit back at the critics. He suggested the majority of the criticism that is directed towards him and the club is borne out of jealousy.

“At this club one thing I’ve noticed in my time here – I’ve been here a year and a half – is we are the most talked-about club in the world,” the center-back said, as quoted by Goal.

“Why? Because we are the biggest club in the world. People don’t want us to do well. Why? Probably because of the success we’ve had in the past. We have to live up to that, we have to react to it and don’t let the negatives get into our bubble inside the training ground. Sometimes it is difficult for the lads.”

It’s been a very difficult last three months for Harry Maguire, personally. He had a disastrous summer where, instead of enjoying a dream holiday with his loved ones, he ended up in a prison in Greece.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United backed him and retained him as skipper of the side, but his form drew more criticism. On the international scene, it wasn’t any better when Harry Maguire was given called-up for England’s games in September.

The 27-year-old received a red card in the UEFA Nations League against Denmark, as the Three Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat. While all of this led to a miserable start to the season for Maguire, he has turned his fortunes around in recent weeks.

Harry Maguire's form for England, in particular, improved and he was at his best when Gareth Southgate’s side beat Iceland 4-0 on Wednesday. Maguire was almost unplayable and contributed to Mason Mount’s goal.

His forward passes helped England keep a high line, while his fantastic positioning ensured the team was never caught on any counter-attacks. Maguire’s performance was so dominant that, at a point, some thought he was playing as a left-winger.

Harry Maguire now needs to replicate that form while playing for Manchester United. The club have not been consistent this season and their defence has been one of the biggest flaws.

The Red Devils’ defending against Istanbul Basaksehir was comical, while the goal they conceded against Everton could have been avoided. With Harry Maguire getting back to his best, he could provide some defensive solidity to his club.

The Manchester United squad is stacked with attacking talent. In Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, they have a world-class frontline. However, the team will go nowhere this season if their defensive performances do not improve.

That is why they badly need Harry Maguire to retain the good form that he has shown for England while playing for his club. Solskjaer’s side has some very tricky fixtures coming up and they’ll need Maguire at his best to sail through unscathed.