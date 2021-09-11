Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo double leads Red Devils to big win | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

A brace from returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo followed by goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard helped the Red Devils to another massive league win.

It wasn't always as smooth-sailing though, with the hosts struggling to break down a stoic Magpies defense.

However, a spill from goalkeeper Freddie Woodman allowed Ronaldo to top home the opener.

Javier Manquillo restored parity for the visitors against the run of play from a nice counter-attack, but Ronaldo restored their lead minutes later.

Fernandes then added more daylight with an absolute belter of a strike, with Lingard rounding off the rout with a beautiful goal too.

Props to Newcastle for a courageous show but the day belonged to Ronaldo and co., with the Portuguese announcing his return to the Premier League with a bang.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

He was a busy man, having to remain vigilant and come off his line to make a few punches. The Spaniard made one close-range stop to deny Joelinton in the second-half, his best moment of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Saint-Maximin was a big threat for him early on, but Wan-Bissaka handled him well and then got on the attacking foot, driving forward to make a lot of crosses. However, not all of them were accurate.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

His positioning was suspect at times and didn't react quickly in the build-up to Newcastle's goal, but overall a dependable figure in defense. He dominated his aerial duels too, winning all five of them.

Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

The Manchester United captain was a huge figure during the early exchanges, blocking a few shots and making crucial interceptions, but remained composed and positionally aware even when the visitors were on the backfoot.

Luke Shaw - 8/10

Another incredible performance from the Manchester United left-back who took the left flank by storm with his imperious attacking flair. He laid four key passes and created a few good chances with excellent corner-kicks too.

Paul Pogba - 8.5/10

Graceful, silky and devastating, Pogba continued his fine run of form with another talismanic performance which yielded two more assists.

Nemanja Matic - 7/10

The Serbian provided a strong cover for the back four and played a big role in regaining possession. His distributions skills were top-notch too.

Mason Greenwood - 6.5/10

Besides a few good runs and moments of link-ups with fellow attacking cohorts, Greenwood offered precious little.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

He was all fired up for the occasion, making a lot of runs in behind and laying plenty of crosses. Scored an absolute screamer too.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Besides a lot of runs and dribbling attempts, Sancho struggled to fully impose himself in the game. A disappointing outing for him in Manchester United colours by all standards.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

A dream return to Old Trafford for the Portuguese talisman, who scored two key goals on the evening to start his second Manchester United term with a bang.

12y 124d - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first Premier League goal since May 2009 (v Man City); his gap of 12 years and 124 days between goals is the second-longest between two strikes by any player in the competition's history, after Matt Jackson (13y 187d, 1993-2006). Gift. pic.twitter.com/K071k8T1LW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard - 7.5/10

Another returning Manchester United star, Lingard added gloss to the scoreline with a nonchalant strike.

Anthony Martial - 7/10

He produced a brilliant dummy to set up Lingard for Manchester United's fourth goal.

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

The estranged Manchester United midfielder hasn't produced anything of note lately and today was no different.

