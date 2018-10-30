×
Manchester United News: £100 million transfer kitty for January, United interested in £60 million defender and more - 30th October 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
11   //    30 Oct 2018, 20:46 IST

Jose Mourinho will be backed heavily by Manchester United in the January transfer window
All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Jose Mourinho to be granted £100 million transfer kitty in January

According to British outlet, The Guardian, Manchester United are ready to hand Jose Mourinho a £100 million-plus war chest in January for strengthening the squad.

The Red Devils are interested in bringing a defender and a goalscoring forward on board in winter.

Mourinho was interested in signing one of Raphael Varane, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng this summer. Bringing in defensive reinforcement will be the top priority for the Special One this winter.

#2 Manchester United interested in £60 million defender

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Manchester United are ready to launch a fresh £60 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire in January and shore up the ailing defence.

The 25-year-old Englishman recently penned a new five-year deal at the club in September, following United's interest in signing him. However, the Red Devils are prepared to offer £75,000-a-week wages in an attempt to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

The Foxes are said to want £70 million for Maguire following his impressive displays in the World Cup this summer.

#3 Jose Mourinho left fuming at Ed Woodward

Jose Mourinho is reportedly furious with chief executive Ed Woodward for cancelling a meeting that was to be held regarding discussions about January transfer targets and the appointment of a new football director.

The Manchester United boss was left angry and disappointed after the meeting was cancelled at a short notice. The act has done little to improve an already degraded relationship between the manager and the chief executive.

Manchester United endured a miserable transfer window, failing to sign a centre-back which was a top priority for them this summer. Mourinho also criticized the club's failure at acquiring transfer targets multiple times in recent weeks.

The Special One will definitely be willing to avoid the repeat of history in the coming winter.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Toby Alderweireld Harry Maguire Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward Old Trafford Football
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
