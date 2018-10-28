Manchester United News: United shortlist two names to replace Mourinho, De Gea comments on situation and more - 28th October 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 79 // 28 Oct 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United are lining up replacements for Mourinho

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Manchester United shortlist two names to replace Jose Mourinho

If reports from The Express are to be believed, Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of two names to replace struggling manager Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils want either one of Antonio Conte or Massimiliano Allegri to succeed the Special One at Old Trafford next year.

Conte is currently embroiled in a compo case against Chelsea and is also being courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Allegri has been impressive at Juventus and is busy masterminding the Old Lady's eighth successive league title. His contract at Turin expires in 2020 and he will be a tough target to lure, knowing that Arsenal and Chelsea have failed to get him on board in the past two years.

#2 De Gea comments on United's attitude

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has commented on the team's lack of desire to score first in the past few games. The Spaniard is of the opinion that the Red Devils need to change their attitude in order to bring consistency in their performances.

Speaking to Sky Sports on the matter, he said:

"It's true that it seems we need to concede for the team to react, attack and create chances. I don't know the reason why. We have to control games, create chances and improve from the start."

"We have to improve in every area. We have to look up, get some victories, put together four or five wins on the bounce and get ourselves up the table."

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their mid-week loss against Juventus as they host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

#3 Mourinho takes fresh swipe at United hierarchy

Jose Mourinho has continued his war of words with the United hierarchy after criticising them for their lack of transfer activity yet again in his latest comments. United only made three signings this summer, with Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant joining the camp.

The Red Devils boss also praised Juventus for their domination in the Serie A. He said:

“It’s quite curious, because in the tunnel, before the game, I was speaking with [Juventus owner Andrea] Agnelli, and I was telling him: ‘Since I left Inter [Milan in 2010], you have seven in a row. And it looks like the eighth is coming.’ And he told me: ‘I don’t want the eighth. I want 10 in a row.’

“I think that’s a fantastic answer and a fantastic statement. So they won seven in a row, but they bought Cristiano and Bonucci and Can and Cancelo, so they always want more and more and more."

While giving an explanation for United's struggles this season, he indirectly pointed out the club's disappointing summer transfer window as he continued:

“My belief is that you did not take me seriously when I said that the second position last season was a phenomenal position for us and that this season was going to be difficult. In football now, every team is getting really powerful and is ready to invest millions."