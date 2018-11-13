Manchester United News: United star eyeing Real Madrid switch, Mourinho to sell two defenders and more - 12th November 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 13 Nov 2018, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez is keen on swapping Manchester United for Real Madrid

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Alexis Sanchez keen on Real Madrid switch

Manchester United no.7 Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on swapping clubs with Real Madrid said to be his preferred destination. According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito via the Manchester Evening News, the Chilean is interested in returning to Spain to revive his career instead of rejoining Arsenal.

Sanchez, 29, has already spent three years of his career for Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona from 2011 to 2014.

#2 Jose Mourinho ready to sell Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo in January

According to British outlet The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho wants to cash in on Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo in the coming January. The Red Devils boss aims to raise funds by selling the defensive duo in order to buy a new central defender.

Manchester United failed to sign a quality centre-back, a task which was at the top of their priority list this summer. They hit dead ends in their attempts to sign multiple targets in Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng in the summer.

Rojo and Bailly have failed to cement a place in the starting lineup given their injuries and below-par performances, which is why Mourinho intends to clear their names off the United roster.

#3 Nicky Butt makes shocking Man United admission

Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt has admitted that the Red Devils are miles away from being considered as the best club in the city and the country. The United academy manager underlined the challenge the club faces after their disappointing 3-1 loss to the Cityzens at the Etihad, as he said:

“Anyone who had a bit of common sense knew it was going to be a very difficult game on Sunday and that we had our work cut out, and that every single player had to be at the top of their game to get a result off that team. It wasn’t to be. They were a much better team on the day. For Manchester United now we have got a challenge on to get back to where we want to be, which is [to be] the biggest club in the country, but also in the city."

"So that challenge is there for the owners, the board, the manager and the club in general to be where we want to be. And, to be honest, we have got a challenge on our hands to get there.”

Manchester City moved 12 points ahead of their neighbours, who are currently 8th in the table with 20 points.