Manchester United transfer news: United receive boost in midfielder chase, Juventus want United star and more - 20th November 2018

A Manchester United player has been listed as a target by Juventus

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up for the day - your one-stop shop for the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours.

The Red Devils are under the spotlight after being linked with moves for a number of players prior to the January transfer window. The club has featured in a couple of new stories today.

Without further ado, let's move forward to see what the rumour mill has in store for us today.

#3 Marko Arnautovic responds to United links

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham star Marko Arnautovic has responded to rumours linking him with a move away from the club. The 29-year-old has been attracting interest from various top clubs following a string of impressive performances for the Hammers.

Manchester United were also rumoured to be interested in signing the Austrian. Arnautovic has scored 5 goals in 10 league games, one of which also came in West Ham's 3-1 humbling of the Red Devils.

The striker distanced himself from various rumours but didn't make a clear statement ruling out a move, following Austria's 2-1 win against Northen Ireland on Sunday. Speaking to Sky Sports on the issue, he said:

"I don't want to talk about it. I am concentrated on West Ham."

"We have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games and what is being said is not my business."

"My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do."

