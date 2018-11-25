Manchester United transfer news: Inter planning players-plus-cash deal for United star, and more - 25th November 2018

Inter Milan wish to sign Paul Pogba

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United oversaw yet another disappointing performance at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils drew 0-0 to Crystal Palace. This is one of those performances that could intensify the need for the club to get their hands on their transfer targets in the coming January transfer window.

As it always does, the rumour mill has produced a number of stories regarding United for the day. Some of them have enough credibility while some hardly seem to contain any substance in them.

On that note, let's have a look at the transfer stories concerning Manchester United today.

#3 Chelsea and Arsenal to lock antlers for Andreas Pereira

Will Manchester United sell to direct rivals ?

If reports from the Metro are to be believed, Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. The Red Devils are also said to be open to the prospect of selling the Brazilian in January.

Pereira has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI, having appeared only 5 times for Manchester United this season. With Mourinho having a plethora of experienced midfielders at his disposal, the 22-year-old's chances of first-team football appear bleak at the moment.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be interested in the midfielder, who is currently valued at £10 million. Valencia are also said to be one of the interested parties given Pereira's successful loan spell with them last season.

#2 Jose Mourinho wants Marko Arnautovic at Manchester United

Jose looking to strengthen attack

According to Metro, Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in bringing West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic to Old Trafford in January. The Red Devils are ready to pay £50 million for the attacker.

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke City last year and has emerged as a vital cog in the system with 16 goals in 42 games for the Hammers. Mourinho has previously worked with the Austrian at Inter.

The Red Devils boss is apparently in the search of a goalscorer, so as to ease the pressure on misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku, who is without a goal in 11 games for the club.

#1 Inter Milan planning players-plus-cash deal for Paul Pogba

Goodbye Pogba?

According to the Mirror, Inter Milan's new CEO Beppe Marotta has set his sights on bringing Paul Pogba to San Siro.

The Frenchman's future at Manchester United is under intense scrutiny, with his former club Juventus also planning to bring him back to Italy. However, Marotta plans to make an audacious bid by offering two layers and cash in lieu for the midfielder.

The new CEO is ready to let Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic go the other way. Both players have been on United's wishlist for a long time.

Mourinho is already said to be weighing up a bid for Milan Skriniar, who is valued at £75m, to sort out the defensive frailties at Old Trafford. Ivan Perisic is priced at £48 million.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.