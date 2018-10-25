Manchester United News: Mourinho replacement lined up, ex-United star tipped to return and more - 25th October 2018

Jose Mourinho could be on his way out of Manchester United

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Manchester United plan Jose Mourinho replacement

If reports from the Daily Star are to be believed, Manchester United have made up their mind to wield the axe on Jose Mourinho in the coming weeks. The English outfit are viewing Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the right man to succeed the Portuguese gaffer at Old Trafford.

Allegri's current deal at Juventus runs until 2020 and United have offered him a three-year contract worth £7.9m per season. They also plan to offer him a massive transfer budget of £175 million for reinforcements.

#2 Angel Di Maria tipped for a Manchester United return

According to bookmakers Coral via the Daily Express, Manchester United could be set to make a shock move for Angel Di Maria in January. The Argentine is at 2/1 odds to make a stunning return to the club.

Di Maria was signed by Louis Van Gaal for in 2014 for a British record fee of £59.7 million back then. However, following a disappointing debut season, he left United to join Paris Saint Germain in 2015.

Speaking about the possibility of Di Maria's return, Coral's John Hill said,

“It would be no surprise to see Manchester United splash the cash in January to help them rescue their season and the betting suggests it is Angel Di Maria who is most likely to sign for the club in what would be a return to Old Trafford for the Argentine international.”

#3 Fans vote in the favour of Jose Mourinho

Manchester United fans are currently flocking outside Old Trafford to cast votes over Jose Mourinho's future at the club. The voting will be in progress for a week until United's home game against Everton in the Premier League.

Having started on Monday with thousands of fans voting online and by post, 54% of the voters wanted The Special One to leave. However, the numbers have turned into the manager's favour as of Wednesday morning.

Out of the 15,672 total votes cast, 55% are now in the favour of Mourinho staying put at Old Trafford. The remaining 45% wish to see the gaffer embrace the exit door.