Manchester United News: United could lose superstar triplet in summer, Frenchman rejects new deal and more - 26th October 2018

David De Gea and Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United next summer

All the latest Manchester United news in one place!

#1 Manchester United could lose superstar triplet

Bookmakers Ladbrokes believe that Italian champions Juventus could be set for a double raid of Manchester United in the summer, with Paul Pogba and David De Gea on their radar.

Pogba is 2/1 to make a shock return to his old club. De Gea, who is yet to pen a new deal at Old Trafford, is at 6/4 to join the Old Lady in 2019 for free.

Speaking on the De Gea and Pogba situation, Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said,

"As if things couldn't get any worse for United fans, there's every chance they could be without Mourinho, Pogba and De Gea come the opening day of next season."

A Manchester United insider also commented on the Spaniard's future:

"De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday. Juve are an expert in intelligent deals. If United don't sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract."

Alexis Sanchez's future also remains uncertain for the moment. According to reports, the 29-year-old Chilean is apparently eyeing a move to French giants Paris Sain-Germain in January.

#2 Mourinho on Ibrahimovic and De Gea

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a possible move for Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the winter. The 37-year-old was a big hit in his debut season at Old Trafford and was being linked with a move back to the club in the MLS off-season.

When asked about Ibrahimovic's potential return, Mourinho replied: "No. No."

David De Gea is yet to sign a contract extension at Old Trafford. When quizzed about the possibility of the Spaniard extending his stay with the club, Mourinho said,

"I am not confident, but I'm also not worried. I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens."

"Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United, and if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

#3 Martial rejects contract while Young wants one

According to Sky Sports, Anthony Martial has rejected a fresh new deal at Manchester United. However, the rejection doesn't mean a dead end for the club as the talks are still set to continue over a new deal.

The Frenchman's current contract will expire next summer and United, who want him to sign a long-term deal, only have an option to extend it to 2020.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United captain Ashley Young is also pushing for a new two-year deal at the club. The 33-year-old signed a one-year extension in March but will be out of contract next summer.

The Englishman has turned into a versatile wing-back after joining as a winger from Aston Villa in 2011.