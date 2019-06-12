×
Manchester United News: "£65million? It’s crazy"- Arsenal legend reacts to United's target Aaron Wan-Bissaka's price tag 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
194   //    12 Jun 2019, 08:16 IST

Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Crystal Palace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Crystal Palace

What is the story?

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour doesn't believe Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka is worth £65 million.

In case you didn't know

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a breakthrough 2018-19 season for Crystal Palace. His defensive abilities made a few big teams to turn their eyes towards him.

Manchester United have been linked with the budding right-back for a while now. As per reports a few days ago, Crystal Palace rejected United's £40miilion offer for the 21-year-old English asset. According to the fresh reports, United have made an improved £60-£65million bid for the young prodigy.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with talkSport, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, who played over 300 games for the Gunners said:

“It is madness, absolute madness."
“I really like him, I think he’s an excellent player and I’ve seen him on quite a few occasions. His defending is very good and he gets forward. But for £65million? It’s crazy."

The 46-year-old further added:

“I mean, look at those Ajax youngsters. They’re only young and they’ve not really done anything yet. They’ve really shown that they can play in an Ajax shirt and have done really well in the Champions League but they’re going for £70m-£80m as well. Recruitment is so important in any club."
According to the former Arsenal midfielder, United should follow the same transfer strategy as Liverpool and Manchester City. 

“You look at what Man City did, when they needed players they went out and bought them.
Liverpool did exactly the same, they needed a goalkeeper and got Alisson, the needed a centre-half and got [Virgil] Van Dijk – and suddenly they’re challenging and wining trophies."

He also believes that Man United will be back to their best sooner rather than later.

“I think Manchester United will be very similar going forward.
I think Man United are realistic… they look at Man City and Liverpool and they’re well behind them at the moment.
“But they will be back, because they’re Manchester United. Sometimes it works in cycles and they just need to get the right players in.”

What is next?

United are looking to sign young and hungry English talents to revamp their struggling squad this summer. If they fail to secure the signing of Wan-Bissaka, they will look towards England U19 right-back Max Aarons.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Crystal Palace Ray Parlour Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Transfer News
Contact Us