Manchester United news: Allegri would be the best choice for United, says Lippi

06 Nov 2019

Allegri left Juventus after dominating Italian football with the club for 5 seasons.

What's the story?

In a recent interview, World Cup-winning Italian manager Marcello Lippi suggested that Massimiliano Allegri would be the perfect manager for Manchester United.

The Italian argued in the interview with Daily Mail that Allegri's managerial style was "tailor-made" for the Premier League and he would be a good fit for struggling United.

Despite this admission, Lippi spoke positively of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as well. He said, "I think Solskjaer was an exceptional striker and a good coach. For Allegri, I consider him an exemplary professional who has the style of Juventus in his blood."

Additionally, Lippi did admit that should Allegri join Manchester United he would need to improve his English first.

Marcelo Lippi.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United was the dominant force in England for over 20 years under the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Since Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, the club has struggled to maintain its former dominance.

To make matters worse, this same period has seen their city rivals ascend to become England's and one of Europe's best clubs.

Manchester United have started their 2019/20 season disappointingly to say the least. With only 11 games played they are already out of the title race, and European football next season is looking unlikely.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's days look increasingly numbered and many are already calling to replace him.

With the club's bad form continuing it appears as though unless things drastically improve, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer could be shown the door this season.

Whether Allegri is the perfect manager for Manchester United is up for debate. Even if he were to join the club it would in all likelihood happen next season as the manager is currently on a sabbatical from managing.

As of right now, however, the club is sticking with Solksjaer and they will undoubtedly be looking to make significant signings in the winter break.

What's next?

United are set to take on Partizan in the Europa League on Thursday, a tournament they have fared far better in so far than the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.