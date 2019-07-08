Ander Herrera reveals why he left the Red Devils : Manchester United News

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the story?

Ander Herrera has revealed why he left Manchester United, stating that there were differences regarding his importance in the project that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had in his mind. He has also claimed that the offer to stay at Old Trafford came late and by then, he had already chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn’t know….

The 29-year-old Spaniard has served the club well since his arrival at Old Trafford back in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao. Herrera made 189 appearances for the Red Devils in his five season tenure, helping them win the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the process.

Herrera played a pivotal role for the Red Devils and the Spanish midfielder gave his best in all games, making him a fan favourite. In the 2016/17 season, Herrera was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The heart of the matter

Herrera reveals that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had urged him to stay but United hierarchy were late in their efforts to tie him up for a new deal.

Speaking in a recent interview which was reported by Marca, Herrera said:

"I don't like looking to the past too much, but there were differences regarding the project and my importance within it."

"I was very happy there, I have a lot to thank the club, fans and Solskjaer for. He did a lot to convince me to stay, but things didn't happen like that."

"Their offer arrived late and by then I had already made the decision to play in Paris. I'm very happy today because I made that decision. I'm enjoying this magnificent city and this beautiful stadium, it has a glamour that few can match."

Thinking back about his time with the Premier League club, the Spaniard was happy with what he has achieved. He commented,

"It was a fantastic part of my career. In five years I played 189 matches and I had been important for all the coaches."

"It's true that the Player of the Year award makes you feel very special and very happy, but I learned something from every coach."

"I am left with every moment that I got to experience in Manchester."

What's next?

Ander Herrera is set to feature for PSG in their pre-season friendlies.