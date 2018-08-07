Manchester United transfer roundup: €251 million Real Madrid target wanted by United, who will accept €110 million bid for superstar and more – August 7, 2018

A final few days for Mourinho in the market

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As the window is coming to a close, more and more updates about the Red Devils are popping up with each passing day.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Willian and Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Willian, of this there is no doubt. There is also no doubt in the fact that the Portuguese wants to work with the Brazilian again, which is why he wants him at Manchester United.

This is something that has been confirmed by the player himself. According to the former Shakhtar midfielder, he is still in contact with Mourinho as they send texts to each other using Whatsapp.

The Brazilian also went on to claim that the former Real Madrid manager is the best coach he has ever worked with and added that he hopes to work under him at some point in the future again.

"He is the best manager I've ever worked with," he said. "We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via Whatsapp.

"He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work again with him someday.”

He then revealed that the self-proclaimed Special One wants him to join Manchester United as he always asks his agent to make the move possible.

"I don't know if there was any official bid (from Manchester United) but some things have happened. Mourinho talks to my agent all the time. He says: 'bring him, bring him."

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is adamant that the board knows of his requirements and is waiting to see what happens in the next few days while also adding that the other teams are already strong.

“My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens,” he said.

"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams.

“Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody."

