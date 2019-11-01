Manchester United News: Chris Smalling reportedly agrees permanent deal with AS Roma

UC Sampdoria v AS Roma - Serie A

According to Gianluca di Marzio, AS Roma have reportedly agreed on a deal with Manchester United for the permanent transfer of Chris Smalling.

The England international joined the Italian side on a season-long loan deal this summer and has hit the ground running immediately after initially joining temporarily. Manchester United decided to part ways with the former Fulham man in the closing stages of the transfer window as they felt he was surplus to requirements.

Smalling further fell down the pecking order this season after the Red Devils signed Harry Maguire in a world-record deal worth £80 million, eclipsing Liverpool's £75 million capture of Virgil van Dijk in December 2017.

With deadline day looming, Roma declared their interest in Smalling and the player had no hesitation in making the move abroad, despite spending the entirety of his playing career in England. The 29-year-old has adapted seamlessly to life in Rome and has established himself as a mainstay in Paulo Fonseca's side in next to no time.

In recent days, Roma accelerated negotiations with his parent club to make the move permanent and it has been reported that a deal has been agreed between the two parties. As part of the initial agreement, Manchester United were entitled to a loan fee worth €3 million but the Italian club will now pay a further €12 million to make the move permanent.

The Englishman's willingness to extend his stay in Rome beyond his loan spell is believed to have played a key role in accelerating negotiations and the two clubs are reportedly close to finalizing the deal.

Smalling has started the last six games in all competitions and has established himself as one of the leaders of this Roma side, making 7 appearances and scoring one goal since joining the club this summer.

Roma have moved swiftly to conclude a permanent deal for the Englishman and the official confirmation from the two clubs could arrive at some point in the coming days.