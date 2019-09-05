×
Manchester United News: Club announces their squad for this year's Europa League campaign

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
218   //    05 Sep 2019, 20:00 IST

Manchester United won the Europa League last time they appeared in 2017.
Manchester United won the Europa League last time they appeared in 2017.

Manchester United's squad for the Europa League 2019/20 campaign has been revealed. The Red Devils are placed in Group L alongside Astana, AZ Alkmaar, and Partizan Belgrade.

Last time when the Reds appeared in the competition's 2017 edition, Jose Mourinho steered them to their maiden Europa League triumph, thereby completing Manchester United's immense trophy cabinet.

This year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's youthful side host Astana at Old Trafford for their opening game of the campaign.

Owing to the squad-related rules of the Europa League, United's squad is divided into four groups: A List, Club Trained, Association Trained, and B List. The B List is not yet revealed by the club as it can accommodate umpteen homegrown youngsters who could be called at any point during the course of the tournament.

Below is the list of players named by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

A List

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, David De Gea, Fred, Daniel James, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero.

Club Trained

Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe.

Association Trained

Lee Grant, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young.

Despite being an Academy member, Matej Kovar is ineligible for the B List, courtesy of his arrival in January 2018.

Luke Shaw, in spite of being signed from Southampton, is considered Club Trained because the criteria include the players who have been registered with the club for 36 months between the ages of 15 and 21. The England international was aged 18 when he joined the Reds in the summer of 2014.

United's much-talked-about clutch of youngsters - Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner, and Ethan Laird are expected to be named in the B List as the competition takes its due course.

