Manchester United news: Club confirms departure of star midfielder Ander Herrera

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

After months of speculation, Manchester United has confirmed that Ander Herrera would be leaving the club in the summer. The club tweeted a goodbye message from the Spanish midfielder who has spent five years at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Herrera is on the last year of his contract and the club has failed to agree on a deal with him. This standoff between the two parties attracted interest from clubs around Europe who wanted to snap the midfielder.

The heart of the matter

The Red Devils were not prepared to meet his demands of £200,000 per week, a huge rise from his current salary. This drew attention from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champion is set to sign him by offering him a huge contract.

Manchester United confirmed the departure of their prized asset by posting an emotional video of the Spaniard. In the video message, Herrera said:

"There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I first started to wear it."

The Spaniard was proud of the fact that he got a chance to represent the club. He added that he will never forget the time he spent at United.

"I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I played in this jersey. Because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years."

This is the tweet of Manchester United:

The 29-year-old has played 189 matches for the club scoring 20 goals in the process. He also helped the club in winning four trophies including FA Cup and Europa League.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if the midfielder will get a chance to make a farewell appearance against Cardiff City on Sunday. It will be very difficult for Manchester United to replace a player like Herrera in the summer.