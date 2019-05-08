Manchester United Transfer news: Midfielder signing to be confirmed soon by PSG

Herrera will join PSG on a free transfer this summer

What's the story?

Manchester United's Spanish midfield powerhouse, Ander Herrera, is expected to complete a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain soon, according to AS.

The 29-year-old's contract runs out this summer, and the Old Trafford club has been unable to agree new terms with him.

In case you didn't know...

Herrera has been a long-term target for PSG, who have aggressively pursued him since January, after he became available for negotiation.

The move will be a final blow for United in what has been an incredibly underwhelming and disappointing 2018/19 campaign. Herrera has been one of the standout outfield performers for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjær replaced Jose Mourinho back in December.

PSG have been resigned to losing Adrien Rabiot in the coming months. Thanks to disciplinary issues and his expiring contract, the French champions will let the 24-year-old leave in the summer.

Herrera will be expected to replace the Frenchman in midfield for Thomas Tuchel's men.

The Spaniard's departure will make Solskjær's task exponentially harder next season. The Norwegian will have to oversee a massive squad rebuild ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Since his appointment as permanent manager in late March, he has managed to win only two matches. United were also knocked out of the Champions League thanks to Barcelona and lost the chance to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The heart of the matter

PSG will be hoping that their signing of Herrera will be the first step in their pursuit of continental silverware. In spite of the big money signings such as Neymar and Mbappe, they have failed to progress past the quarterfinals of the Champions League since 2011.

Herrera will likely be signing a 4 year deal with the Qatar-owned club, on a salary of €8 million per season. It will be the end of a fairly successful 5 year spell at Manchester United, during which he has won four trophies with United and even earned two international caps for Spain.

What's next?

Manchester United will face Cardiff at home in their final game of the season, which will also be Herrera's last appearance at Old Trafford. Replacing him will be high on Solskjær's list of priorities next month.

PSG have long since wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, and will take on Angers on Saturday.