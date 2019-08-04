Manchester United news: Daniel James warns Chelsea ahead of Premier League opener

Daniel James.

What's the story?

Manchester United summer signing Daniel James has warned Chelsea ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture. The 21-year-old believes that United will go all out to secure three points on the opening day of the Premier League 2019-20 season.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United finished their pre-season on a high note, beating AC Milan on penalties at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Daniel James, who was brought on the field at the 64th minute of the match, scored the decisive spot-kick and handed United their sixth consecutive win of the pre-season.

The heart of the matter

In the post-match interview with MUTV following their victory against AC Milan on Saturday, James sent a kind of warning to Chelsea Football Club by saying,

"I think we have shown a different style of play of that high press that we do with the high ball."

"Today we found it a bit harder, they played great football, great midfield, so we found it that bit harder, we sat in a tiny bit. But obviously Chelsea is going to be another big test, but we going to go full throttle."

"Next week is going to be another test for us, Chelsea will be another hard game. We have shown during pre-season what we are capable of, six (wins) out of six and we are definitely ready for that."

The Welsh winger further added:

"The boys have been great for me, it was great to get away on pre-season obviously, tour always helps to get to know the boys a bit more.

"But every single one of them has been amazing with me, picked me up when I was down. Yeah, it has been great. The performances on the field have shown that."

What's next?

The English transfer window shuts on 8th August, however, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at making at least two more signings. With Harry Maguire edging closer to sealing a move to Old Trafford, United's next target is to sign a midfielder as soon as possible.

Harry Maguire.