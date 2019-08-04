×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Daniel James warns Chelsea ahead of Premier League opener 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
395   //    04 Aug 2019, 01:48 IST

Daniel James.
Daniel James.

What's the story?

Manchester United summer signing Daniel James has warned Chelsea ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture. The 21-year-old believes that United will go all out to secure three points on the opening day of the Premier League 2019-20 season.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United finished their pre-season on a high note, beating AC Milan on penalties at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Daniel James, who was brought on the field at the 64th minute of the match, scored the decisive spot-kick and handed United their sixth consecutive win of the pre-season.


The heart of the matter

In the post-match interview with MUTV following their victory against AC Milan on Saturday, James sent a kind of warning to Chelsea Football Club by saying,

"I think we have shown a different style of play of that high press that we do with the high ball."
"Today we found it a bit harder, they played great football, great midfield, so we found it that bit harder, we sat in a tiny bit. But obviously Chelsea is going to be another big test, but we going to go full throttle."
"Next week is going to be another test for us, Chelsea will be another hard game. We have shown during pre-season what we are capable of, six (wins) out of six and we are definitely ready for that."

The Welsh winger further added:

"The boys have been great for me, it was great to get away on pre-season obviously, tour always helps to get to know the boys a bit more.
Advertisement
"But every single one of them has been amazing with me, picked me up when I was down. Yeah, it has been great. The performances on the field have shown that."

What's next?

The English transfer window shuts on 8th August, however, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at making at least two more signings. With Harry Maguire edging closer to sealing a move to Old Trafford, United's next target is to sign a midfielder as soon as possible.

Harry Maguire.
Harry Maguire.
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United Harry Maguire Daniel James Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United vs Chelsea Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Pogba should be available for Premier League opener despite back injury
RELATED STORY
Three new Premier League stars to watch out this season
RELATED STORY
Greenwood could start Man United's Premier League opener against Chelsea, says Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea or Manchester United, where should James Rodriguez go in the summer?
RELATED STORY
3 players who can easily be signed by Manchester United if Chelsea is banned for the next two transfer windows
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Chelsea could sign major PSG superstar, Red Devils want Chelsea star and more EPL Transfer News: May 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Manchester United host Chelsea on opening weekend
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes stunning decision on future, Manchester City target having medical at Chelsea and more - Premier League transfer news, 8th August 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us