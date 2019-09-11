Manchester United News: Dortmund sporting director admits Jadon Sancho rejected a move to Old Trafford this summer

Jadon Sancho(right), alongside Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said in his club's recently released documentary on Amazon Prime that Jadon Sancho rejected advances from Manchester United to stay with the Bundesliga giants for one more season.

In case you missed it...

Seeking regular first team action, Sancho decided against staying at Manchester City as he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Since his arrival in Germany, the England youngster has made rapid progress, registering 15 goals and 21 assists in the Bundesliga.

Observing Sancho's mercurial rise, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the 19-year-old to be a part of his squad at Manchester United. However, the Red Devils suffered a blow in the summer as the winger decided to stay with Dortmund for at least one more season.

The heart of the matter

Zorc has confirmed that a meeting took place between Manchester United and Sancho's representatives. He said in the documentary via the Mirror),

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United.

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the consultants.

"A meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the consultant.

"But according to what I know, the consultant told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

"But the player also has no intention of taking that step this summer."

Manchester United were prepared to pay £100m for Sancho this summer, but they decided not to bid for the player as Dortmund were not interested in letting him go.

What's next?

After aiding his national side to a 5-3 victory against Kosovo last night, Sancho will return to club football action on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park.