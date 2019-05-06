Manchester United News: 'Ed Woodward must be wondering if he has made a mistake'- Former Premier League star on Ole Gunner Solskjaer

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and Tottenham player Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Ole Gunner Solskjaer is living on borrowed time and will face the sack if Manchester United endure a rough start in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunner Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager after former boss Jose Mourinho was sacked after a string of poor results in December. The Red Devils suffered poor start to the 2018/19 amidst controversy and ultimately, a hammering against Liverpool left United board with no choice but to fire Mourinho.

Solskjaer made a positive start to his managerial career, and slowly earned the trust of United faithful. Solskjaer was announced as the permanent manager after the Red Devils pulled off a sensational comeback against PSG in the Champions League, but things have gone downhill for Solskjaer and co. since then.

United have won only twice in their last 11 games, which saw them getting knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League. They are without a win in their last five matches, which also saw them miss out on Champions League football next season.

United are currently 6th in the Premier League table, 4 points behind fourth placed Tottenham with just a game left in the league.

The heart of the matter

The failure of Manchester United to secure a Champions League spot will have a ripple effect, and Redknapp believes Solskjaer is living on borrowed time.

The former Liverpool star wrote on Daily Mail:

"I do not for one minute want Solskjaer to fail but already it feels like the scale of the job could be too big for him."

"We do not know if United tried to lure Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward must be wondering if he has made a mistake."

Solskjaer has been entrusted with one of the biggest brands in world sport. It is now six years and counting since United last won the Premier League title."

"Regardless of the size of the task at hand, he will be under immense pressure should United be several points off the pace and languishing in sixth place again come October."

What's next?

Manchester United will face Cardiff next in the league.