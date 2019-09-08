Manchester United News: Former coach René Meulensteen feels Marcus Rashford should look to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What’s the story?

Former Manchester United first team coach and a deputy to Sir Alex Ferguson, René Meulensteen, has urged Marcus Rashford to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a role model to improve his goal-scoring touch for the Red Devils.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford is often considered as the next big thing for the Red Devils a few years ago. He has failed to live up to the hype from when he burst onto the scene after scoring two goals on both, his first team debut against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016 and his Premier League debut against Arsenal few days later.

The 21-year-old attacker has failed to fuel the meteoric rise since his debut season in 2015/16, when he lit Old Trafford up with 8 goals to his name. Since then, the attacker has only managed to find the net on 39 occasions for the Red Devils over the last three years.

Despite bagging a brace against Chelsea in Manchester United’s Premier League opener this season, Rashford’s goal scoring ability has once again been questioned by the United faithful and pundits as the attacker couldn’t find the back of the net in his last three matches for the Red Devils, missing a penalty against Crystal Palace in the process.

The heart of the matter

René Meulensteen, who helped Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming one of the most potent attacking forces in front of goal, insists Rashford should idolize the Portuguese talisman.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Meulensteen said,

“In many ways, Cristiano is unique because he had such huge belief in his own ability. But I do think that Marcus Rashford has got a similar mindset to be the best player he can – and I think he should use Cristiano as his role model."

The former coach continued,

"I’m not saying Marcus can be the next Ronaldo - because I think Cristiano is a one-off talent. Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats who will be remembered alongside Pele, Maradona, Messi, Eusebio, and Cruyff. But Marcus can create his own reputation as a fantastic player if he wants it badly enough. That comes only by scoring more goals, winning more games and lifting more titles. Rashford has played most of the early games of his career as a wide attacker – like Cristiano did."

“But, to score more goals, you have to get yourself into more central positions – because that gives you a better chance of putting the ball into the net.”

What’s next?

Marcus Rashford, who is currently on international duty with the Three Lions, will be back in action for Manchester United against Leicester City on 14th of September at Old Trafford.