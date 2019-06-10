Manchester United news: Former Manchester City player fears Daniel James might struggle for game time at Old Trafford

Swansea City winger Daniel James becomes the first signing for Manchester United this summer,

What is the story?

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills fears the potential of Daniel James could get wasted at the youngster's new club Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know…

Manchester United announced last Friday that they have an agreement in place to sign Swansea City winger James, who has successfully completed his medical.

The 21-year-old is expected to be unveiled as a Manchester United player once the international transfer window opens on 11th June.

The Welshman will be moving to Old Trafford in a deal around £18 million from Swansea City. James is set to become the Red Devils' first summer signing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The heart of the matter

Mills, who counts Manchester City and Leeds United amongst his former employers, feels James could struggle for game time at Manchester United.

"He's got frightening potential and there were other top clubs interested which tells you a lot.

"He is clearly very quick, got an eye for goal and is talented.

"You can see what the attraction is in joining Man United, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"My big fear is, will he play enough next season to move forward in his career?

"There are some top attacking players already there – Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata has been offered a new contract – and they may be in front of him.

"I still don't quite know where Man United are headed. What is their philosophy? Will it be all about the young players? Will it be a totally transformational season for them? Unless Dan James knows what the plan is, what is going to happen?"

What’s next?

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer transfer window, with the Red Devils finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.