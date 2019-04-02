×
Manchester United News: Former striker claims that United's treble-winning team could defeat Guardiola's Manchester City

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
125   //    02 Apr 2019, 12:07 IST

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United forward, Andy Cole, has made a bold claim, stating that the 1999 treble-winning Red Devils can defeat Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City- who were nicknamed 'Centurions' after they won the Premier League title last season.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City are working on defending the Premier League and still alive in all four competitions at the business end of the season. Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League title last year and are well on course on repeating their feat, as they sit second in the table with 77 points, having played a game less than leaders Liverpool.

A quadruple season will obviously eclipse the treble achieved by Manchester United back in 1999. Cole was a key piece in United's treble winning side, and enjoyed the feat which is still unmatched by English teams.

Cole sits third in the list of the Premier League's all time top goalscorers with 187 goals and went to win five Premier League titles in his glittering career.

The heart of the matter

The former Manchester icon believes that the 1999 treble winning side had all the ammunition necessary to match any side in world football.

Cole made a guest appearance on Sky Sports Monday night football and said:

"We have all the components to beat them." 
"Football has changed a hell of a lot but I look at that United team and I genuinely believe we have all the tools to match anyone now."

Cole played alongside numerous legends in his decorated career and picked the midfield duo of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes as the best. When asked about the best player he has ever played with, Cole replied:

"That is a tough one. It is a toss-up for me between Roy and Scholesy. Never mind just (Roy's) leadership quality but he was top, top drawer. We all remember Juventus (in 1999 in the Champions League) but that was just one of them. I'd go one of those two,"

What's next?

Manchester United will face Wolves away in the Premier League before they host Barcelona in the Champions League.

