Manchester United news: Gary Neville explains why Red Devils are struggling in the current transfer window

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
172   //    25 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

What's the story?

Gary Neville gave a vivid explanation of Manchester United's current situation in the transfer Market and why the club is struggling to land their targets.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side had a dismal 2018/19 season where the finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win a silverware. The Norwegian deemed his squad incapable of challenging for major honours and wanted to transform the current group which fits the identity of Manchester United.

Solskjaer made a strong statement on his squad and questioned players' desire after 4-0 defeat to Everton by saying-

"I don't know, I don't know."
"You've got to ask them, I've asked them. You're not going to get the answer from me. But if you want to play at this club it has to mean more."
"I will be successful here. There are players here that won't be part of that."

Despite a reverberating message, the Old Trafford chiefs have secured just one signing in Daniel James. Reliable reports suggest that a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka is close, but the team is still way short of the targets set for this summer.

Also read: 3 things Manchester United need to do in their 'rebuild' process

The heart of the matter...

Man United legend explained the current transfer window scenario vividly during his candid interview with Sky Sports. He said -

It's difficult to do business, it's not easy. Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up. You've got to try and encourage players to come to the club. Players don't just jump to sign for any club - they do their homework and get their agents to get to work. They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays. Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings. It's difficult for all clubs they all want the same players. They all want Harry Maguire, every single club wants him. Everybody wants Christian Eriksen.
Players that are being bandied about, there are four or five clubs in for them. They aren't just going to sign for the first club, they'll choose wisely and look at the different aspects. Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge. Hopefully that'll start this summer but it's not just bringing players in, it's about getting some out.

What's next?

According to rumours, United could turn their attention towards Bruno Fernandes once a deal for Wan-Bissaka's signature reaches a consensus.

