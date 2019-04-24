×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things Manchester United need to do in their 'rebuild' process

Aditya Singh Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
133   //    24 Apr 2019, 02:48 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Last week was a nightmare for Manchester United and their supporters. The team was schooled at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, and humiliated by Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The upcoming fixtures look even more bleak, as they face Manchester City and Chelsea respectively in their next two league games.

The players at United are under-performing, and even look casual at times. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has changed his tone while addressing the media in recent times. The Norwegian seems unconvinced by the standards set by his players.

Solskjaer has referred to the phrase 'survival of the fittest' to convey that the players need to raise their standards, or else be left behind. He seems ready to remodel the squad in his mould.

A significant paradigm shift is imminent in United's hierarchy as part of the manager's 'rebuilding'. And Solskjaer would do well to envisage this job based on the three aspects mentioned below.

#3 Taking bold decisions in the summer window

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Solskjaer pulled no punches after his crew's deplorable performance against The Toffees. The 46-year old, when asked about his players' attitude, responded by saying: "I don't know, I don't know."

"You've got to ask them, I've asked them. You're not going to get the answer from me. But if you want to play at this club it has to mean more."

The upcoming few months for Man United are very crucial, as the management needs to analyse the current lot and plan meticulously over the probable departures and potential incomings. The United squad has stagnated in the past few transfer windows, while their rivals have evolved their crop of players.

The squad's 'Deadwood', comprising of the members unable to operate at the required standards, should be shipped out of the group. The red side of Manchester cannot afford another season carrying average players and falling behind their competitors even more.

Luring world-class talents will help abolish mediocrity from the squad. The transfer targets should fit into the system Solskjaer wants to deploy. A smart transfer window with optimum sales and arrivals will improve the squad balance considerably.

The management team should ensure that big players get rid of their complacent attitude and start providing results for the team. They should not hesitate in selling any player not committed to the common goal.

Paul Pogba looks distracted amid talks of Real Madrid's interest in him. It won't be a surprise if the French midfielder decides to move on from Old Trafford this season.

The midfielder's move would be beneficial for all the parties, as the high fee could help United in their rebuilding job and Pogba will get his dream transfer.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United David De Gea Ander Herrera Ole Gunnar Solskjær
