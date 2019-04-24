Premier League 2018-19: 3 things Manchester United need to do in their 'rebuild' process

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Last week was a nightmare for Manchester United and their supporters. The team was schooled at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, and humiliated by Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The upcoming fixtures look even more bleak, as they face Manchester City and Chelsea respectively in their next two league games.

If you didn't catch it earlier, here's Gary Neville's full rant following Manchester United's "rancid" performance against Everton which left him "furious" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hiqg84V5v4 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 21, 2019

The players at United are under-performing, and even look casual at times. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has changed his tone while addressing the media in recent times. The Norwegian seems unconvinced by the standards set by his players.

Solskjaer has referred to the phrase 'survival of the fittest' to convey that the players need to raise their standards, or else be left behind. He seems ready to remodel the squad in his mould.

A significant paradigm shift is imminent in United's hierarchy as part of the manager's 'rebuilding'. And Solskjaer would do well to envisage this job based on the three aspects mentioned below.

#3 Taking bold decisions in the summer window

Paul Pogba

Solskjaer pulled no punches after his crew's deplorable performance against The Toffees. The 46-year old, when asked about his players' attitude, responded by saying: "I don't know, I don't know."

"You've got to ask them, I've asked them. You're not going to get the answer from me. But if you want to play at this club it has to mean more."

"I will be successful here. There are players here that won't be part of that."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United players they could face axe after Everton loss: https://t.co/QSZ2QVfir0 pic.twitter.com/zyQAhlfI1p — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 22, 2019

The upcoming few months for Man United are very crucial, as the management needs to analyse the current lot and plan meticulously over the probable departures and potential incomings. The United squad has stagnated in the past few transfer windows, while their rivals have evolved their crop of players.

The squad's 'Deadwood', comprising of the members unable to operate at the required standards, should be shipped out of the group. The red side of Manchester cannot afford another season carrying average players and falling behind their competitors even more.

Luring world-class talents will help abolish mediocrity from the squad. The transfer targets should fit into the system Solskjaer wants to deploy. A smart transfer window with optimum sales and arrivals will improve the squad balance considerably.

The management team should ensure that big players get rid of their complacent attitude and start providing results for the team. They should not hesitate in selling any player not committed to the common goal.

Would a move to Real Madrid for Paul Pogba suit all involved in the deal? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019

Paul Pogba looks distracted amid talks of Real Madrid's interest in him. It won't be a surprise if the French midfielder decides to move on from Old Trafford this season.

Paul Pogba is seriously envisaging a departure from Manchester United this summer & the Red Devils do not intend to stand in his way, according to L'Équipe - full story https://t.co/beWW2s739g — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 23, 2019

The midfielder's move would be beneficial for all the parties, as the high fee could help United in their rebuilding job and Pogba will get his dream transfer.

