Manchester United News: "He is a player that absolutely fits in here," says Jaap Stam over Matthijs de Ligt's potential move to Old Trafford

De Ligt will decide on his future next month

What's the story?

According to Manchester United legend Jaap Stam, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should make a number of signings to build a strong team. He also thinks that his compatriot Matthijs de Ligt would be a great defensive signing for United.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are looking to revamp their struggling squad following another trophyless season this term. A match was held between Manchester United legends and Bayern Munich legends on Sunday.

United thrashed Bayern 5-0 in front of the impetuous audience at Old Trafford. The match helped United to raise £1.5m fund for Manchester United Foundation. Jaap Stam helped Manchester United keep a clean sheet alongside Ronny Johnsen.

The heart of the matter

Last night, Stam gave an interview following their 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich Legends at Old Trafford. In the interview, Stam was asked where United need to add new faces. In reply, the 45-year-old Dutchman said:

"Well, I think in every position, like up front, in the midfield and in the back four, they can use some extra quality as well."

"You want to have a squad that is competitive to each other as well because everyone needs to push each other basically to get the maximum in achieving something.

He further added:

Then, he was asked whether the signing of Matthijs de Ligt would help Man United to strengthen their defence. Stam answered:

"I think he would suit very well over here if they're trying to pick him up and I am not sure if that's the truth, of course, because a lot of things have been said and have been written as well."

"But he is a player that absolutely fits in here, but it is up to him as well. He's the type of player that a manager I think wants to work with."

What's next?

Matthijs de Ligt has already confirmed that he will decide his next destination after the Nations League matches next month.