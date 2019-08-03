×
Manchester United news: Lyon star Memphis Depay explains why he flopped at Old Trafford 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
38   //    03 Aug 2019, 07:41 IST

Memphis Depay.
Memphis Depay.

What is the story?

Former Manchester United no.7 Memphis Depay thinks that he has become a mature person following his disappointing two-year spell at Manchester. Speaking to the media on Friday, he gave an honest assessment of why he failed to dazzle at United in the way he has done following a move to France.

In case you didn't know...

Memphis Depay, 25, joined Manchester United in 2015 for a reported transfer fee £25mil from PSV Eindhoven. But he failed to display the same form that led to the move to Old Trafford for the Red Devils, scoring just two times from 33 Premier League appearances. In 2017, Depay moved to Olympique Lyonnais.

Since joining the French side, he has scored 39 goals from 116 matches across all competitions. He also wears the no.10 jersey for the Dutch national team, which also signifies his improvement after joining the French league.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Mirror, Memphis explained that he was too young at the time of joining United and that level of immaturity saw him flop in English conditions. He said:

“My mental state is different. I was 21 back then when I was with United and now I am 25 so obviously, I am a more matured human being now, than when I was in Manchester."
“Also there is a difference between the French game and the English game and the main difference is the speed of the ball. In England, it goes very fast, attack and defence and attack and defence again.

He also told how the slow-paced footballing style of the French League helped him become a Lyon superstar.

“The French game you feel more the control and trying to find our moments and we are all more relaxed playing the ball to each other.
“For me, I don’t know if speed is necessary all the time as it is here because for me it’s all about technique but the Premier League is the toughest in the world.”
What's next?

As per Depay's comments, the 25-year-old has no intention of leaving the French side this summer. Hence, he might play later today against AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court.


(All stats from transfermarkt.com)


