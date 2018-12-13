×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Midfielder reveals the team's biggest problem 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
393   //    13 Dec 2018, 20:21 IST

Jose Mourinho at the Manchester United Press Conference
Jose Mourinho at the Manchester United Press Conference

What's the story?

Manchester United playmaker, Juan Mata has admitted that slow start to games are his side's biggest problem this season.

The Spaniard wants to the squad to buck the trend of pushing for goals in the final few minutes of matches. According to him, the Red Devils must begin their outings more positively.

In case you didn't know...

United continued their capricious start to the campaign when they lost out to Valencia by 2-1. Although they qualified, Jose Mourinho's men have dropped points way too often this term. As far as the Premier League is concerned, they are 16 points off the summit and 15 behind noisy neighbours, Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

More often than not, they have gone behind by a goal or two and have depended on last-gasp heroics from a collective unit in themselves. 

A horrific own-goal from Phil Jones doubled Valencia's lead, which meant that a late consolatory strike from Marcus Rashford wasn't enough for the English giants. They were far from their best in the opening exchanges, and Mata accepts that the inability to start matches more effectively is hurting the team.

He said:

"It seems like we always push in the last minutes, when players come off from the bench or the players that are on the pitch. It seems like we react in the last 10, 15 minutes and start creating more chances and getting closer and closer to score. That is what we did today but it was not enough."

The veteran midfielder added:

"We are disappointed because obviously it's more painful knowing that Juventus lost and if we had have won we would have finished first in the group. It was special for me personally coming back to Valencia and feel the love of the club and the supporters, so I am grateful for that, but disappointed overall. We reacted a bit too late."

What's next?

It's time to regroup as bragging rights are on the line next weekend when Manchester United travel to Anfield to lock horns with arch-rivals and table toppers, Liverpool.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football Juan Mata Marcus Rashford Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho
Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Valencia vs Manchester United: Match preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Valencia 2-1 Manchester United - 3 reasons why United...
RELATED STORY
Valencia vs Manchester United: Match preview, Man Utd's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 important conclusions...
RELATED STORY
9 teams that have eliminated Manchester United from the...
RELATED STORY
Valencia CF 2-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players rating against Valencia
RELATED STORY
Valencia 2-1 Manchester United: 4 United players who...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us