Manchester United News: Mike Phelan confirmed as new Assistant Manager

Paul Benson
ANALYST
News
170   //    10 May 2019, 19:19 IST

Phelan (r) and Solksjaer set to continue their working relationship
Phelan (r) and Solksjaer set to continue their working relationship

What's the story?

Manchester United have confirmed that Mike Phelan's role as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Assistant Manager has been made permanent, BBC Sport reports.

In case you didn't know...

Phelan, like Solksjaer has inked a three year permanent deal and offers United continuity and stability as the club look to put a troubled campaign behind them.

Phelan previously served as Assistant to legendary United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson between 2008-2013 and was instrumental in the team's heady success during that fruitful period.

However, Phelan was dispensed with by incoming boss, David Moyes following Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and has enjoyed a variety of roles since leaving Old Trafford, most recently as Technical Director at Australian outfit, Central Coast Mariners. When Jose Mourinho was sacked as United gaffer, then-caretaker boss, Solksjaer brought former United full back, Phelan back into the fold.

The heart of the matter

The 56 year old, Phelan had previously been linked to the vacant Sporting/Technical Director role at United but has opted to remain as Solksjaer's assistant instead. That move is likely the correct one, as Phelan has far more experience as a number two than he does as a Director, with much greater success.

Phelan will now assist Solksjaer in identifying which members of the current under-performing United squad members to dispense with and which players to bring into the club during the summer transfer window.

Of his appointment, Phelan commented: "Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989 and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role."

What's next?

Mike Phelan will retain his place beside United boss, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the Manchester United dugout as the Red Devils host Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019 as they look to sign off their season on a positive note with victory.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Manchester United Transfer News
