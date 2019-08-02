×
Manchester United News: Moise Kean's father reveals why he turned down a transfer to the Red Devils

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
250   //    02 Aug 2019, 16:46 IST

Moise Kean in Italy Training Session
Moise Kean in Italy Training Session

What is the story?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Moise Kean's father Biorou Jean Kean revealed why he stopped his son from joining Manchester United when he was 14.

In case you didn't know...

Moise Kean played his debut season for Juventus last term and is now on the verge of sealing a move to Everton. If reports are to be believed, Kean's deal could cost Everton around €32 million. Last season, Kean was effective for Juve, scoring six goals in 13 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview, Biorou Jean Kean explained the reasons behind him stopping his son from moving to Manchester United when he was 14. He said:

"I did stop his transfer at the time, his mother wanted to send him to Manchester United. I said no because I wanted him to stay at Juventus and keep learning. He was not mature enough yet."
"To send a young boy abroad aged just 14-15 years old didn't convince me at that time."
"I completely trust my son, he will make a big impact in English football with his new team. He is someone who brings joy wherever he plays. He will make our family, Italy and Ivory Coast proud."

Thereafter, he heaped praise on Mino Raiola by saying,

"Mino Raiola followed my son since his first steps in football. From the earliest stage to the point where he is today.
"My son always has a fantastic relationship with Raiola, he feels Mino is like a second father to him. Mino Raiola is not simply my son's football agent, for Moise, Mino is like a second father."

What is next?

Everton are expected to make Kean's deal official in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, the Goodison Park outfit will play their last friendly of this pre-season tour against Werder Bremen on 3rd August at Weser Stadion.  

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Moise Bioty Kean Manchester United Transfer News Everton Transfer News
