Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Pogba can be persuaded to stay at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has reported for Manchester United's pre-season training amid an uncertain future.

What's the news?

According to Guillem Ballague's report for the AS, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Paul Pogba can be convinced to stay at Manchester United next season.

In case you missed it...

Paul Pogba became the most expensive player when he completed his transfer to Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of £89 million. During his second stint at Old Trafford, the Frenchman has secured two trophies thus far in the form of League Cup and Europa League.

The 2018/19 season was Pogba's best season from a personal perspective, managing 13 goals and nine assists in the Premier League. Paul was considered a vital part of United's rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but interest from Real Madrid has changed the scenario completely.

During the China tour with Adidas, Paul was pressed about his United future. He responded by saying-

"There is a lot of thinking [going on],”

“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Since then, Real Madrid and Juventus have jumped onto the scene for the 26-year-old's services. To complicate the matters further, Mino Raiola has requested United to sort out his client's future as soon as possible. His comments read as follows-

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties,”

“The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way and always. The club has known his feeling for a long time."

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this."

The heart of the matter...

In the midst of intense speculation over Paul Pogba's next club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of pursuing the French midfielder of extending his stay at Old Trafford, and be the face of Man United's next era, as Guillem Ballague suggests.

Ole is also ready to assign the club captaincy role to Paul Pogba to lead the next generation of young players. The World Cup winner's decision to seek a new challenge is said to be spurred by the negativity surrounding United after their disastrous 2018/19 campaign. A healthy pre-season tour will be a crucial factor in convincing Paul to extend his stay at the club.

What's next?

While the discussions between Ole and Paul rumble, Mino Raiola will put pressure on Man United's board to let his client leave this summer.