Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Rashford is out for the season and Pogba is not close to returning for the club

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the fans to not expect to see Marcus Rashford in action for the rest of this season as the striker is unlikely to be fit before the end of 2019-20 campaign.

The England international had a double stress fracture earlier this season and needed surgery to recover. There were speculations of him returning to action later in the season but Solskjaer claims it is better that he is given a proper time to recover and come back stronger. The Red Devils boss was quoted saying:

"I was hoping that he would recover quicker than it actually looks like he will. He'll be out for another few months, definitely."

"He [Rashford] had a scan and it was maybe more severe than what we hoped and expected. He felt fine a few days before that — when it heals he will be stronger for it so it’s important we don’t rush it."

Paul Pogba still not fit to play for Manchester United

Another key player missing due to injury is the midfielder Paul Pogba and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not too positive about the frenchman's early return. The Red Devils manager confirmed that Pogba is no where near being 100% fit and fans should not expect him to return to action anytime soon.

When asked about Pogba, Solskjaer was quick to stop further questions about the midfielder and only commented on his probable return to the first team action. Solskjaer said:

"He's [Pogba] not been part of team training yet so it'll depend on when he feels ready to do that. He's not anywhere near that yet."

Paul Pogba's future continues to be a subject of much speculation with his agent Mino Raiola constantly taking jibes at the club and even the manager. The controversial agent did not back down from taking a swipe at Solskjaer earlier in the week where he claimed that Pogba is not his property to keep hold of. Raiola had said:

"Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer's property, Paul is Paul Pogba's. Before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

"Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about."

One good news for the Manchester United fans is that Scott McTominay is back in first team training and could be available for selection for their Europa League knockout game against the Belgian side Club Brugge this Thursday.