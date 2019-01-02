×
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to equal a 73 year old record versus Newcastle United

Paul Benson
ANALYST
News
834   //    02 Jan 2019, 12:51 IST

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer: Currently has a perfect record as United boss
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer: Currently has a perfect record as United boss

What's the story?

Manchester United caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer stands on the verge of history as a win tonight over Premier League strugglers, Newcastle United would see him equal legendary United manager, Sir Matt Busby's record of winning his first four United fixtures.

In case you didn't know...

Solksjaer has already equalled his predecessor, Jose Mourinho's mark of winning his first three League fixtures as United's boss. The Portuguese overcame Bournemouth, Southampton and Hull before his side went down 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to snap the unbeaten run.

United finished sixth that season, the position, United currently sit in the League table ahead of tonight's fixture. A win versus the Geordies would see Solksjaer equal the mark set by Busby way back in early 1946.

The heart of the matter

In Solksjaer's three games as United's boss to date, he has already overseen a remarkable turnaround in the club's fortunes. The squad, previously averaging just over a goal a game, now average four per match under Solksjaer, having defeated Cardiff City 5-1 in his managerial debut for the club, before besting Huddersfield Town 3-1 and dominating Bournemouth 4-1.

Could Rafa Benitez's Newcastle side also be set for a hammering in tonight's encounter at St. James's Park? Few would bet against United on current form.

What next?

Should Solksjaer be successful tonight, then he will have the opportunity to break the record outright and make the standalone record his, overseeing the most successful start as United's boss in the club's 130 year history by defeating high flying Tottenham Hotspur from Wembley Stadium on Sunday 13th January.

Should Solksjaer defeat the man apparently set for the United job on a full time basis, Spur's head honcho, Mauricio Pochettino in that encounter then the Norwegian may just become the frontrunner to undertake the role as United manager on a permanent basis.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
