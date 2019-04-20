×
Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the wrong choice as Man Utd manager, says former England international Jenas

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
17   //    20 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has now suffered defeat in five of Manchester United's seven matches
What's the story?

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Premier League club Manchester United made a huge mistake by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager. He believes that the club took that decision based on emotions rather than logic.

Solskjaer won ten of his first 11 games in charge and boasts one of the best managerial start record in the Premier League.

But, his side's form dipped soon after he was named the permanent manager of the club.

In case you didn't know...

The Norwegian had scored the winning goal for United in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999, helping The Red Devils become the first and only English club in history to have won a European treble.

His current spell with United is his second managerial stint in the English top-flight. His first job in the dugout of a PL club ended with Cardiff City getting relegated in the 2013-14 season.

The heart of the matter...

Solskjaer was appointed as the caretaker manager for Manchester United on 19 December last year, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. When Solskjaer took charge, United were sixth in the league standings and 11 points off the top four.

Though, at the moment they still remain in sixth position, they have managed to narrow down the gap with fourth-placed Arsenal to just two points.

He was permanently on 28 March, a decision that was received very well by fans and pundits alike, but BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas is not impressed by his permanent appointment.

He said that the decision to offer him the role permanently was emotionally motivated. When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live if Solskjaer was the right appointment, he said,

"No. I felt it was an emotional decision and in any business it should be a thought-out logical decision for the long term."

He said that the club needs to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy and should create a new identity, because replicating what the legendary Scot did at the club would be nigh impossible.

"What Sir Alex Ferguson did was very unique and United have found it very difficult to replicate with some of the best managers in the world."
"Jurgen Klopp had his own style at Liverpool. That's what United need, I don't think they need to try and find someone who can get close to what Ferguson has done, they need to find [a new identity]. Mourinho tried to do that but the club didn't buy into it."

He finally slammed the club's hierarchy by claiming that they had no clue what they were doing.

What's next?

The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park for the league fixture with Everton tomorrow. With only pride and a crucial Champions League spot left to play for, it remains to be seen whether they finish their campaign with a bang.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson Ole Gunnar Solskjær
