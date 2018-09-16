5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start record

Maurizio Sarri has now won his first 5 Premier League games

After a comfortable 4-1 win over Cardiff City today, Chelsea have been able to maintain their 100 % record so far. This recent streak of wins is also the best start for the Blues in the league since 2010.

Maurizio Sarri has had a brilliant start to his Premier League career, with a team that came fifth last season. Having just won his first five league games, Sarri has joined an elite club of managers who have managed to achieve this feat so far. But he is not the first Chelsea boss to do so.

To win five back to back fixtures in the English top flight is no easy task. But to win back to back games in the first season as a manager is even more special. So far only four managers have been able to achieve this feat. Interestingly, among the managers who have had the best start to their PL career, we find that three Chelsea managers find themselves in the top five.

So, here we will be looking at the 5 managers who have had the best start to their Premier League careers.

#5 Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

With the recent win over Cardiff City, Maurizio Sarri has managed to extend his unbeaten run and 100% record to five matches.

The former Napoli manager has had one of the best starts as a Premier League manager to date. As a matter of fact, only three managers before him were able to win their first five league games so far.

Now, he has the all-time record for most back to back wins as a new manager in the league in sight. If he manages to lead Chelsea to a victory over West Ham next week, he will have six back to back wins, which is the highest number of games won by any Premier League manager at the start of their career.

