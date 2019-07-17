Manchester United news: Pogba can fulfil his ambitions at Old Trafford, says Solskjaer

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Jul 2019, 05:16 IST

Paul Pogba and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the centre

What is the story?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba doesn't have to leave the club to fulfil his ambitions, according to United's current manager, Old Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you didn't know...

The highest scorer for Manchester United in the 2018-19 season, Paul Pogba, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while. A few weeks ago, Pogba expressed that he is looking for 'a new challenge'.

Since then, media outlets have started to link him with the names of Real Madrid and Juventus. Despite being surrounded with a number of rumours, Pogba played a pivotal role in their 2-0 victory against Perth Glory on last Saturday.

The heart of the matter

Before heading towards the second match of this pre-season against Leeds United at Optus Stadium, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an interview where he talked a lot regarding Pogba's current situation. Speaking to the press, the Norweigan said:

“I’ve not been upset by anything he’s said because we’ve had many conversations and I know exactly what Paul is thinking. I can give him a new challenge."

“I’ve said many times about Paul that he’s a top, top boy and a great player and he’s never, ever been a problem. If we get him playing like he did when I came in again, he will win you over."

Furthermore, when he was asked if there were any possibilities for which Pogba might leave the club, Solskjaer replied:

“I’ve got to be careful - I can’t dive into all this, hypothetical questions and all that. But we’ve not had offers. I can say the same about whichever player.

If we don’t get an offer for a player we would have to pay them out for them not to be here, don’t we, so we haven’t had offers.”

What's next?

Manchester United are in the hunt for a midfielder who can take the extra pressure off Paul Pogba. Meanwhile, the club is reportedly eying a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.