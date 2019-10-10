Manchester United News: Red Devils given deadline to sack Solskjaer by potential successor Allegri

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

What’s the story?

Manchester United have been given an ultimatum by Massimiliano Allegri to sack their current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they want him to take charge. The Italian wants to take over the Red Devils in the coming weeks as he is not in favor of waiting till half the season is up.

In case you didn’t know…

Allegri has had a glittering managerial career as he has six Scudetti and four cups to his name and also guided Juventus to two UEFA Champions League finals. The 52-year-old ended his stint in Italy after winning the league title with the Bianconeri and was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

The heart of the matter...

Massimiliano Allegri.

If reports coming out of Italy are to be believed, Allegri is in contention to take over the job from Ole after the Red Devils got off to their worst start in 30 years. The former Juventus manager has set a deadline for the English giants to sack the Norwegian. The 52-year-old is keen on taking over the reins in the coming weeks.

Manchester United started the season on a very positive note as they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford but things have gone downhill since then. Out of the eight games played so far, United have won just two, drawn three and lost three. Ole's men are just two points above the relegation zone with nine points out of eight games which is a matter of grave concern for the English giants.

Max Allegri's arrival could instill new faith into the team and the supporters and he could lead the team out of this misery.

What's next?

United face Liverpool at home after the end of international break and the Reds have won all their matches in the league so far. If the Norwegian does not turn the situation around, his time could be up at the Theater of Dreams.

United succumbed to Newcastle in the league in the weekend.